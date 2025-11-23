Hintz scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flames.

Hintz tied the game with 3:07 left in regulation. This ended a four-game goal drought for the center, who had gone two contests without a point entering Saturday. The 29-year-old is up to five goals, 12 helpers, 49 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-3 rating through 17 appearances. With a spot alongside the red-hot Jason Robertson, Hintz should continue to offer plenty of scoring upside in a top-six role.