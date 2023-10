Hintz supplied a goal in a 3-2 win over Anaheim on Thursday.

It was Hintz's first goal and second point in two games this year. He finished the 2022-23 campaign with 37 markers and 75 points in 73 contests, which is an offensive pace he should be able to replicate in 2023-24. The 26-year-old is serving on the first line and top power-play unit.