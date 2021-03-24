Hintz scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning.

Hintz briefly left the game in the third period with an injury, but it looked worse than it was, as the Finn returned to finish the game. His tally was his fifth in his last seven contests. The 24-year-old has nine goals, 18 points, 45 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 20 appearances. A lingering lower-body injury has kept Hintz as a game-time decision lately, so fantasy managers who want to roster him will need to have an insurance option in place for the games he doesn't play.