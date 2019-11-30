Stars' Roope Hintz: Nets only goal in loss
Hintz scored a goal on three shots, dished two hits and added two PIM in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.
Hintz took a high-sticking minor in the third period, but he was able to convert the Stars' only goal right after exiting the sin bin. The Finn is up to 11 goals and two helpers in 20 appearances this season. He's added 42 shots on goal and four PIM -- Hintz has good scoring talent but won't break the rules often.
