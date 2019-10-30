Hintz scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Wild.

While many Stars forwards have struggled this year, Hintz now has seven tallies, as his goal brought them within one during the massive comeback. The Finn hadn't scored in his previous three outings. Hintz now has eight points and 26 shots in 14 games. With many of his big-name teammates putting in good performances, perhaps the offense won't be as reliant on the 21-year-old speedster going forward.