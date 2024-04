Hintz scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Avalanche.

Hintz has four goals and three assists over his last six games. After a shaky March, he's rebounded well to join the 30-goal club for a third straight season. The 27-year-old has 64 points (19 on the power play), 177 shots on net and a plus-25 rating through 76 appearances in his usual top-line role.