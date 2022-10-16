Hintz scored two goals goal and assisted on another Saturday as the Stars rolled past the Predators 5-1.

Hintz centered a high-powered top line Saturday. The Stars' top line of Joe Pavelski-Hintz-Jason Robertson accounted for a total of three goals among eight points. The 25-year-old center led the Stars with two markers, his first two of the season. Fighting off a man-advantage situation, Hintz scored with 4:46 of the first period, giving the Stars an early 1-0 lead. He connected on his second goal with 39 seconds remaining in the second period. It proved to be the game-winner.