Hintz (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup against Nashville on Sunday, according to Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Hintz will miss at least one game after being injured in Saturday's 3-2 win over Carolina. He has accounted for one goal, seven assists, 28 shots on net, five blocked shots and four hits across eight appearances this season. With Hintz unavailable, Tyler Seguin will move up to the top line, and Oskar Back will make his season debut after recovering from an undisclosed injury.