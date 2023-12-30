Hintz scored three goals in Friday's 5-4 overtime victory over the Blackhawks.

After Chicago tied the game 4-4 with a pair of third-period goals, Hintz tallied the game-winner with eight seconds left in overtime, directing a Jason Robertson feed past Petr Mrazek to complete a hat trick. Hintz's point streak is now up to eight games -- he has six goals and 12 points in that span. Overall, the 27-year-old forward has 14 goals and 18 assists through 32 games as he's on pace to surpass the 70-point mark for a third straight season.