Hintz has five goals and 12 points in his first 10 games.

Hintz got off to a very slow start in 2021-22, picking up one assist in his first 10 games so this season is a 180 degree turnaround. Hintz took off the rest of the way last season as he had 37 goals and 71 points in his last 70 games. He could be headed for a 90-plus point season in 2022-23.