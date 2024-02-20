Hintz logged an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Bruins.

Hintz exceeded 20 minutes of ice time for just the third time this season, playing 21:55 on Monday with Matt Duchene (lower body) out. The 27-year-old Hintz has had a fairly quiet February with a goal and two assists over seven appearances. He's at 50 points, 119 shots on net and a plus-19 rating through 54 contests overall. Given his talent level and the depth of the team around him, Hintz should continue to be a solid fantasy option.