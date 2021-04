Hintz notched two assists and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Hintz assisted on the Stars' last two goals, scored by John Klingberg and Esa Lindell. The 24-year-old Hintz continues to pile up points -- he's got 13 tallies and 22 helpers through 31 outings this year. The Finn has added a plus-11 rating, 68 shots on goal, 37 hits and 16 power-play points.