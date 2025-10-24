Hintz notched two power-play assists and four shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.

Hintz has picked up multiple helpers in three of seven games so far this year. He helped out on tallies by Wyatt Johnston and Jason Robertson in this contest. Hintz has a total of eight points (five on the power play), 23 shots on net, four blocked shots, three hits and a minus-1 rating while playing in a top-line role to begin 2025-26.