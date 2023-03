Hintz scored a goal on three shots and added four PIM in Thursday's 10-4 win over the Sabres.

Hintz has scored in six of the seven games during his point streak, racking up eight goals and two helpers. The 26-year-old forward capped off a stretch of four Stars goals in 3:03 during the third period. Hintz is up to 31 tallies, 60 points, 149 shots on net, 26 PIM and a plus-24 rating through 57 contests. He's got a realistic chance to best his career high of 72 points from a year ago.