Hintz scored a power-play goal, supplied an assist and placed two shots on net during Finland's 6-1 win over Slovakia in the Olympic bronze medal game Saturday.

Hintz found the back of the net on a power play midway through the third period to give Finland a 3-1 lead. The bronze medal game helped Hintz double his point total at the Olympics, where he finished with four points and a plus-three rating. The 29-year-old forward will head home to Dallas and look to provide a spark for the Stars' top six amidst the team's push for the lead in the Central Division.