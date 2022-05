Hintz scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, added six hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Flames in Game 6.

Hintz opened the scoring at 14:52 of the first period, and he set up Tyler Seguin on an empty-netter in the third. This was Hintz's first multi-point effort in six playoff games this year. He's added 16 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-3 rating while continuing in his familiar top-line center role.