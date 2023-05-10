Hintz scored a goal on two shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kraken in Game 4.

Hintz's second-period tally was the back-breaker, as it came in the final minute of the second period to restore the Stars' four-goal advantage. The 26-year-old was the Wild's worst nightmare in the first round, but the Kraken have limited Hintz to three points over four games. Overall, the center is at six goals, nine helpers, eight power-play points, 30 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-1 rating through 10 playoff contests.