Hintz scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Hintz finished off a pass from Jason Robertson 4:21 into the game for the opening goal. Per Saad Yousuf of The Athletic, Hintz was held out for maintenance reasons in the last half of the third period with the Stars holding a big lead, which is why the center had just 13:23 of ice time Monday. It's not a significant concern for now. He's picked up three goals and five assists over his last eight contests, and he's at 35 goals, 70 points, 176 shots on net and a plus-29 rating through 69 outings this season.