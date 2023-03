Hintz scored a goal on his lone shot in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Hintz opened the scoring midway through the first period, working his way into a partial breakaway before putting the puck through the five-hole of Casey DeSmith. The goal was Hintz's first in five games, though he recorded four assists in his previous two contests. The 26-year-old forward is up to 33 goals and 67 points in 63 games this season, five points shy of his career high set in 80 games last season.