Hintz had a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win over the Kings on Tuesday.

Hintz scored the opening goal on a wrister from the slot 9:21 into the first period on assists from Wyatt Johnston and Jason Robertson. He had two shots on net, a plus-2 rating, 2 PIM in 15:05 TOI. The 27-year old center has seven points in his past five games and will look to carry this momentum into Thursday night's game versus Philadelphia.