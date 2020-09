Hintz (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's must-win Game 5 versus Tampa Bay, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Hintz exited Friday's Game 4 loss in the second period after crashing into the boards and didn't return, so the fact that he won't be available for the second match of a back-to-back set doesn't exactly come as a surprise. With Hintz on the shelf, Justin Dowling will draw into the lineup and make his postseason debut Saturday.