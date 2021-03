Hintz (lower body) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Hintz dealt with a lower-body injury at the end of February that caused him to miss two games. It's unclear if this injury is related. The 24-year-old has posted 10 points -- seven on the power play -- through 13 contests. His next chance to play is Saturday's rematch against the Blue Jackets.