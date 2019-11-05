Stars' Roope Hintz: Out with lower-body injury
Hintz (lower body) won't play Tuesday against the Avalanche and is considered doubtful for Sunday's matchup with Winnipeg, but he should be ready to return Oct. 13 against Calgary.
Although Hintz will almost certainly miss Dallas' next two games, the fact that he's already considered probable for the team's following contest suggests his injury isn't overly serious. Jason Dickinson will likely replace the 22-year-old Finn on the Stars' second line against Colorado and the Jets.
