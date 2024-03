Hintz scored a power-play goal, added two assists and fired two shots on goal in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Hintz's first-period tally was his 300th career point, a mark he achieved in his 375th game. His second helper of the game also came on the power play -- he previously hadn't registered a power-play point since Jan. 23. The 27-year-old is up to 26 goals, 56 points (15 with the man advantage), 137 shots on net and a plus-22 rating through 63 appearances this season.