Stars' Roope Hintz: Pair of clutch goals
Hintz scored twice on three shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Blues on Saturday.
Hitz tied the game with 6:35 left in the second period and struck again in overtime to lift the Stars to victory. The goals were the 16th and 17th of the season for Hintz, who had entered the night stuck in an eight-game goal drought. The 23-year-old sophomore has registered 27 points in 46 games this season and has nearly doubled his shooting percentage from 2018-19 (9.1 to 17.6).
