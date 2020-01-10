Hintz scored an empty-net goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

Hintz set up Denis Gurianov for the opening goal in the first period, and then capped the scoring himself in the third. The two-point effort gave Hintz a career-high 23 points (15 tallies, eight helpers) in only 37 games. He had 22 points through 58 contests as a rookie last season, but his offensive game has reached a higher level in 2019-20.