Hintz (hand) participated in Monday's practice session and should be good to go for Tuesday's game against the Bruins, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Hintz suffered a hand injury in the third period of Saturday's win over the Blackhawks, but the issue shouldn't impact his status for Tuesday's matchup. Across his eight appearances to begin the regular season, the 29-year-old has recorded three goals, two assists, 13 hits, seven PIM and four blocked shots while averaging 16:57 of ice time.