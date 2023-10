Hintz recorded an assist and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Hintz hasn't been held off the scoresheet yet in his four games, posting two goals and two assists after missing Opening Night. The 26-year-old has added 14 shots on net and a plus-1 rating. With the depth of the Stars' offense, Hintz is averaging just 16:09 of ice time per game, but he's still been efficient, if not explosive, to begin the campaign.