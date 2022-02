Hintz logged a shorthanded assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets.

Hintz set up Jamie Benn for a tying goal at 17:50 of the second period, which helped the Stars turn the tide in the contest. In February, Hintz has a solid six points through eight games. The Finn is up to 43 points in 48 contests overall, matching his career-best output from last season. He's amassed 16 power-play points and three more while shorthanded this season.