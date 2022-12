Hintz logged a pair of assists in Thursday's 5-0 win over Anaheim.

Hintz earned the primary assist on Jason Robertson's opening goal in the first period before picking up his second helper on another Robertson goal in the third. Hintz, who just signed an eight-year extension with Dallas on Tuesday, snapped a three-game point drought with his two-point performance. The 26-year-old center now has eight goals and 18 assists through 23 games this season.