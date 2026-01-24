Hintz recorded two assists, including one on a power play, and dished out four hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Hintz grabbed a secondary helper on Wyatt Johnston's power-play goal in the opening period before later recording the lone assist on Jason Robertson's game-winning score. Overall, Hintz is up to 26 assists, 40 points, 112 shots on net and 52 hits over 47 games this season. The 29-year-old center has been a solid playmaker with seven assists over his last 11 games. He holds a high ceiling while operating alongside Robertson and Mikko Rantanen on Dallas' top line, giving Hintz a good chance to record his fifth consecutive season north of the 65-point mark.