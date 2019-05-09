Stars' Roope Hintz: Played with fractured foot
Hintz played with a fractured foot during Tuesday's 2-1 Game 7 loss to the Blues, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
If Hintz' injury affected his performance in Game 7, you wouldn't know it by looking at the score sheet, as the 22-year-old rookie logged a whopping 23:35 of ice time while blocking three shots during the double overtime affair. The Finnish forward will have plenty of time to recover ahead of next campaign's training camp, and should be viewed as a desirable bench option in deeper fantasy leagues as a player poised to make a big leap during what will be his first full NHL season.
