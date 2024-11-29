Hintz (undisclosed) will return to the lineup against Colorado on Friday, according to Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.
Hintz missed one game as he tweaked an undisclosed injury. He has tallied eight goals and five assists in 20 games this season. Look for Hintz to be back centering the top line with Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston on his flank.
