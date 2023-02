Hintz scored a goal on eight shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Hintz tied the game with 38 seconds left in the third period, and his tally in the shootout secured the Stars' win. The 26-year-old had been oddly quiet lately -- his goal Saturday snapped a three-game point drought, which was tied for his longest of the season. He's now at 24 goals, 51 points, 129 shots on net, 35 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating through 51 appearances.