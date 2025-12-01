Hintz logged two power-play assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Senators.

Hintz assisted on both of Wyatt Johnston's third-period tallies to help his teammate secure a hat trick. While Hintz saw just 12:22 of ice time in this game, the lopsided score likely played a part in his reduced usage. The Finn is on a heater with four goals and two helpers over his last five outings. For the season, he's at eight goals, 14 assists, 12 power-play points, 60 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-7 rating over 21 appearances.