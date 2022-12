Hintz provided a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Hintz's goal streak ended at three games (five tallies), but the point streak lived on with a helper on a Jamie Benn goal in the third period. The 26-year-old Hintz continues to make noise with the man advantage, where he's earned 14 of his 41 points this season. He's at 18 tallies, 23 helpers, 89 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating through 36 contests overall.