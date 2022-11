Hintz logged a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

Hintz helped out on a Jason Robertson goal in the third period. The assist extended Hintz's point streak to eight games (four goals, eight assists). The 25-year-old continues to thrive on the top line with 19 points (six on the power play), 30 shots on net and a plus-11 rating in 15 contests, and he's been a big part of the Stars' early success in 2022-23.