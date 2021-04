Hintz scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Hintz opened the scoring at 15:50 of the first period, then helped out on a Jason Robertson goal in the second. During his six-game point streak, Hintz has three tallies and 10 helpers. The Finn is up to 37 points, 72 shots on net, a plus-12 rating and 38 hits through 32 contests this season.