Hintz notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Red Wings.

It was a tough game for the Stars, but Hintz was able to extend his point streak to seven games. He's produced three goals and 11 helpers in that span. The Finn is up to 14 tallies, 38 points, 74 shots on goal, 40 hits and a plus-10 rating through 33 appearances despite battling a nagging lower-body injury for much of the year.