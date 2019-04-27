Stars' Roope Hintz: Posts three points
Hintz scored two goals and added an assist with three shots on net, one block and two PIM in a 4-2 victory against the Blues during Game 2 of the second round Saturday.
The 22-year-old scored the first goal of the game and assisted the next one. He also added an empty-netter for good measure. This couldn't have come at a better time for his team. Behind Hintz's performance, the Stars tied the second-round series as it heads back to Dallas for Game 3. Hintz has four goals and seven points in eight postseason games.
