Stars' Roope Hintz: Pots fifth playoff goal
Hintz scored a goal and delivered three hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Blues in Game 4.
Hintz has five goals and three assists in 10 postseason appearances. He's managed 13 hits and 22 shots on goal in that span. Five of his points have come in four games against the Blues.
