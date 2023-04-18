Hintz scored a power-play goal on three shots, doled out three hits, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Wild.

Hintz tallied 2:08 into the second period to tie the game at 1-1. The 26-year-old finished the regular season in strong form, scoring five goals and adding four assists over his last 10 contests. He'll center the top line during the postseason, though the absence of Joe Pavelski (undisclosed) could significantly impact the Stars' productivity on offense.