Hintz scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Hintz has picked up three goals and two assists in his last three outings. He played in consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 27 and March 2, as the Finn is battling a lower-body injury that could continue to affect his availability going forward. He's been effective when in the lineup with seven goals, 15 points, 35 shots on net and 18 hits in 16 outings.