Hintz had an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

Hintz had the primary assist on Denis Gurianov's third-period tally, which came just six seconds after the Stars' power play ended. The 23-year-old Hintz has a goal and four helpers in his last eight outings. He's up to six points, 25 shots on goal and 16 hits through 12 games overall.