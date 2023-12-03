Hintz notched a pair of power-play assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Lightning.

Over his last nine games, Hintz has three goals and six helpers, with four of those points coming on the power play. He's stuck in a four-game goal drought, but he's doing enough playmaking to offset the lack of scoring. Hintz remains firmly in an all-situations role, which has seen him produce 20 points (six on the power play, two shorthanded), 52 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 21 appearances.