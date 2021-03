Hintz (lower body) registered a goal and an assist with two shots in a 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Hintz missed Dallas' previous game with his injury but showed no ill effects Saturday. He assisted on Joe Pavelski's power-play goal in the first period, then he scored on a terrific individual play in the third, outwaiting Joonas Korpisalo and tucking a backhander under the bar to make it 4-0. Hintz has five goals and seven assists through 14games.