The Stars recalled Hintz from AHL Texas on Friday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

The Stars only had 12 healthy forwards on their roster prior to Hintz's promotion, so he'll round out the team's depth up front for the foreseeable future. The 22-year-old Finn has racked up eight goals and 19 points in 17 AHL appearances this season.

