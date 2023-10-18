Hintz (upper body) logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Hintz won a faceoff to Joe Pavelski, who tallied the Stars' second goal with a quick shot. After missing all of the preseason and the first game of the regular season, Hintz was eased back in with 16:03 of ice time. The Stars notoriously balance their ice time, so it's not a huge concern in the long run. The 26-year-old put up a career-best 75 points, including 21 on the power play, in 73 outings last season.