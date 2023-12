Hintz logged an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Hintz has racked up four helpers over four games since he returned from an illness. The 27-year-old center continues to hover just shy of a point-per-game pace while filling a top-line role. He has 10 goals, 16 helpers, 65 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 28 contests overall. He's earned two of his points while shorthanded and another nine on the power play.