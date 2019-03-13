Hintz scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Sabres.

It's the first multi-goal performance of his young career. Hintz only has seven tallies on the season, but four of them have come in the last seven games -- although those are his only points during the stretch. The 22-year-old has some fantasy intrigue given his current role and consistent ice time with the man advantage, but he has yet to prove he can be a consistent contributor.